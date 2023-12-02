GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.34

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$35.34 and last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 1576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$522.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.529608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

