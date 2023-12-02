Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,337,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NYSE G opened at $34.76 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

