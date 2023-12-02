Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of GPC opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

