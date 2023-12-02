Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

