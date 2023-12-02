Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $54,592.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,487,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,625,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 720,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $50,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

