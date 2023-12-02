Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 1,553,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

