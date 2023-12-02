Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,051,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,088. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.