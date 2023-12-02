Glenview Trust Co Sells 14,037 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

