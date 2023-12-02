Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

