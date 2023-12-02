Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 312,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 199,199 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.87.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

