Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000.

BATS:GSST opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

