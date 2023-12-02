Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

