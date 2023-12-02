Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thomson Reuters Stock Performance
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
