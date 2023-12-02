Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,346 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

