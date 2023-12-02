Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

