Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

FNF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

