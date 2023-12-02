Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

