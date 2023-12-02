Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

