Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 209,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 75.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $109.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

