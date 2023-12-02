Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $362.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.72 and its 200 day moving average is $317.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

