Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $1,532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

