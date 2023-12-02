Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $54.82 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

