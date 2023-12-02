Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of MillerKnoll worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 3.3 %

MLKN stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.46%.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.