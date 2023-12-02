Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.52 Million in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

