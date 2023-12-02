Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.55 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

