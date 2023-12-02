Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.57 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

