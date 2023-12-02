Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.66 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

