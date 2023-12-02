Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.