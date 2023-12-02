Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

