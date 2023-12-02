Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

