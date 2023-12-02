Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,375 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -621.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.