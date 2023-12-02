Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $42,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

