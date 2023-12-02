Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,342 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in DISH Network by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in DISH Network by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 772,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

