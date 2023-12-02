Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 6,487,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 1,041,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

