Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $275.41 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

