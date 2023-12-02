Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 254,185 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,185 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 92,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $8,336,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

