Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 45,343 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,343 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

