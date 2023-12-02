Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,257 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $324.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.11 and its 200-day moving average is $299.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

