Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 77,156 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

