Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 728.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

