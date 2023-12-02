Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.94 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

