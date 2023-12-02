Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,774 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $45.14 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

