Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 3.4 %

GRP.U opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -237.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,049.95%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

