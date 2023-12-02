Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 4.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.23. 478,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 894,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.