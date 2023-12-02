Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.6 %

GWRE stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.