GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $58.15 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

