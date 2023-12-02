Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 491 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 491 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $22,350.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 198 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $9,161.46.

On Monday, November 27th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 38 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,749.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 138 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,370.08.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 75 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $3,455.25.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $288.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

WLFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.