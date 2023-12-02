Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

