Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,965. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.