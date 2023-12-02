Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MFA Financial worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

